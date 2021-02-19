IPL Auction 2021: From Alex Hales to Evin Lewis, list of players who went unsold

A little over Rs 145 crore were spent during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021 on 57 players, but unfortunately for some, there were no takers.

Some of the biggest surprises were Alex Hales, the highest run-getter in Big Bash 20220-21, not finding a suitor, while Jason Roy, part of England's world-cup winning squad, going unsold.

Here's a list of unsold players from the IPL 2021 auction:

Alex Hales (Base price Rs 1.50 crore)

Jason Roy (Base price Rs 2 crore)

Evin Lewis (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Aaron Finch (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Hanuma Vihari (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Glenn Phillips (Base price 50 Lakh)

Alex Carey (Base price 1.50 crore)

Kusal Perera (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Sheldon Cottrell (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Adil Rashid (Base price Rs 1.50 crore)

Rahul Sharma (base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Ish Sodhi (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Qais Ahmad (Base price 50 Lakh)

Himanshu Rana (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Gahlaut Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Atit Sheth (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Himmat Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Vishnu Solanki (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Ayush Badoni (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Vivek Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Avi Barot (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Kedar Devdhar (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Ankit Rajpoot (Base price Rs 30 Lakh)

Mujtaba Yousuf (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Kuldeep Sen (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Tushar Deshpande (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Karanveer Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Base price Rs 40 Lakh)

Sudhesan Midhun (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Tejas Baroka (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Rovman Powell (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Shaun Marsh (Base price Rs 1.50 crore)

Corey Anderson (Base price Rs 75 Lakh)

Devon Conway (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Darren Bravo (Base price Rs 75 Lakh)

Rassie van der Dussen (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Martin Guptill (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Gurkeerat Singh (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Marnus Labuschagne (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Varun Aaron (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Oshane Thomas (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Mohit Sharma (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Billy Stanlake (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Mitchell McClenaghan (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Jason Behrendorff (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Naveen Ul Haq (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Karan Sharma (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

KL Shrijith (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Ben Dwarshuis (Base price Rs 30 Lakh)

G Periyasamy (Base price Rs 30 Lakh)

Thisara Perera (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Ben McDermott (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Matthew Wade (Base price Rs 1 crore)

Sean Abbott (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Siddhesh Lad (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Tajinder Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Prerak Mankad (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Josh Inglis (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Simarjeet Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Wayne Parnell (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Reece Topley (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Chris Green (Base price Rs 30 Lakh)

Isuru Udana (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

George Linde (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Chaitanya Bishnoi (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Ajay Dev Goud (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Jack Wildermuth (Base price Rs 50 Lakh)

Harsh Tyagi (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Gerald Coetzee (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Tim David (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)

Pratyush Singh (Base price Rs 20 Lakh)