IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes most expensive buy in history of auctions; Maxwell fetches Rs 14.25 crore deal

Chennai: South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris created a new Indian Premier League (IPL) record on Thursday after he became the most expensive player ever in the history of the cash-rich league.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the team that broke the bank for Morris as they agreed to pay Rs 16.25 crore for his services at the players' auction.

The record for the most expensive player before Morris was held by Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Meanwhile, IPL's perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of Rs 7 crore to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of Rs 2 crore.

In contrast, Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore, only Rs 20 lakh more than his base price.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was bought by RR for Rs 4.4 crore. Bangladesh great Shakib Al Hasan went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Ras 3.2 crore.

Playing for RCB last season, Morris only scored 34 runs in nine matches and took 11 wickets. His campaign was impacted by injury issues.

In the first hour of the auction, the players who went unsold were Karun Nair, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav and Aaron Finch among others.

With PTI Inputs