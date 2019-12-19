First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and other most expensive purchases in Kolkata-hosted event

Here is a list of the ten most expensive buys from the 2020 IPL player auction that took place in Kolkata on Thursday.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 19, 2019 23:29:09 IST

Australia’s Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering Rs 15.5 crore ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday’s auction in Kolkata.

IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and other most expensive purchases in Kolkata-hosted event

File image of Pat Cummins. Reuters

The 26-year-old, ranked number one in tests, attracted an intense bidding war between the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capital before Kolkata joined in to bag his services for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Cummins was part of the Kolkata squad in 2014 and 2015 and last played in the tournament for Delhi in 2017. The Mumbai Indians picked him up the following season but he was ruled out with a back injury.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the most expensive overseas buy before Cummins when Pune paid Rs 14.5 crore in 2017 while Yuvraj Singh, the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, got the highest bid for a home-based player of Rs 16 crore in 2015 from Delhi.

There was a hefty payday for more Australians on Thursday with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore ($1.51 million) while reigning champions Mumbai paid Rs 8 crore for paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Here's a look at ten of the most expensive buys from the player auction for the 2020 edition of the IPL:

Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders, Bowler, Rs 15.5 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab, All-Rounder, Rs 10.75 crore)

Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore, All-Rounder, Rs 10 crore)

Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab, Bowler, Rs 8.5 crore)

Nathan Coulter Nile (Mumbai Indians, Bowler, Rs 8 crore)

Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals, Batsman, Rs 7.75 crore)

Piyush Chawla (Chennai Super Kings, Bowler, Rs 6.75 crore)

Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings, All-Rounder, Rs 5.5 crore)

Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders, Batsman, Rs 5.25 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals, All-Rounder, Rs 4.8 crore)

With inputs from Reuters

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 23:29:09 IST

Tags : Chris Morris, Cricket, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Indian Premier League, IPL 2020, IPL Auction 2020, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sports, t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all