First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Auction 2020: 'His hardwork is paying off', Yashasvi Jaiswal's father reacts after Rajasthan Royals snaps him up for Rs 2.4 Crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal had become the youngest batsman to score a 50-over double hundred in first-class cricket. He had achieved the feat against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Asian News International, Dec 20, 2019 16:00:19 IST

Bhadohi: Father of India U-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupendra, said that his son's hardwork paid off after he was picked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in the auction on Thursday for the upcoming season.

"His hardwork is paying off. I hope that he will perform well in the IPL and would get a chance in the Indian side. I am extremely happy," Bhupendra Jaiswal told ANI.

IPL Auction 2020: His hardwork is paying off, Yashasvi Jaiswals father reacts after Rajasthan Royals snaps him up for Rs 2.4 Crore

File image of Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Getty Images

Yashasvi's relatives were seen rejoicing his selection by Rajasthan Royals and celebrated the feat by distributing sweets.

"It is not about money. It is about the hardwork that he has done. He is making us proud and I pray to God that he will do well in the upcoming U-19 World Cup and bring the coveted trophy to the country," said Yashasvi's father.

Jaiswal had become the youngest batsman to score a 50-over double hundred in first-class cricket. He had achieved the feat against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is currently part of India U-19 squad for the World Cup.

"I'm very happy with his selection in Rajasthan Royals and hope that he will make it to the senior side soon," said Yashasvi's mother Kanchan.

The 17-year-old used to sell panipuris (spicy water balls) to make his ends meet during his early cricketing days. He celebrated his induction in the Royals with his coach and their family in Mumbai.

Before featuring in the 2020 IPL season, Yashasvi will don the Indian jersey and travel to South Africa to play the U-19 World Cup.

India U-19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

India will play their first game in the World Cup against Sri Lanka at Bloemfontein in South Africa on 19 January 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 16:00:19 IST

Tags : Bhupendra Jaiswal, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL Auction 2020, Rajasthan Royals, Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all