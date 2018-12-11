First Cricket
IPL auction 2019: 346 players shortlisted; Lasith Malinga, Brendon McCullum among nine players with highest base price of Rs 2 crore

The IPL 2019 auction is set to take place on 18 December, Tuesday, in Jaipur with eight sides aiming to fill up 70 remaining spots.

FirstCricket Staff, December 11, 2018

The 2019 IPL auction will see 346 players going under the hammer which includes 226 Indian cricketers.

A view of the IPL trophy. Twitter/@IPL

Nine players will have the base price of Rs 2 crore, the highest base price: Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Sam Curran, Angelo Mathews, D'Arcy Short, Brendon McCullum and Chris Woakes.

Among Indian players, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

The list of 346 players has been derived from total 1003 players that had registered for the auction after franchises submitted their final list of player, released, retained and traded on 15 November.

The auction is set to take place on 18 December, Tuesday, in Jaipur with eight sides aiming to fill up 70 remaining spots.

For the first time, instead of Richard Madley, Hugh Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer will conduct the auction.

Here's the shortlist of players for auction: 

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018

