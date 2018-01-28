Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The former IPL champions bought the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore after beating keen interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Manish Pandey and KL Rahul were the most expensive Indians on the opening day of the auction on Saturday as they were sold for identical Rs 11 crore.

Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive player at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore during the opening day of the auction on Saturday.

Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.2 crore.

Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker during last year's IPL. Representing Rising Pune Supergiant, the 26-year-old had claimed 24 wickets in 12 games at a strike rate of 11.4.

He was also adjudged the Man of the Series during India's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series last month. He had claimed four wickets over three matches in that series.

On Sunday, Punjab and Chennai were the initial front runners to secure Unadkat's services. The two teams engaged in a bidding war that saw his value escalate to Rs 11 crore from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Rajasthan made a late bid to sweep the pacer away.

The Royals made another expensive deal on Sunday when they acquired the services of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.20 crore.

Australian pacer Andrew Tye was another hot property. The 31-year-old was at the centre of some heated bidding between Punjab and Chennai.

Starting at a base price of Rs 1 crore, Tye saw his value shoot up rapidly before Punjab clinched the deal at Rs 7.2 crore.

Fellow Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile was taken by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 2.2 crore after a short tussle with Punjab.

Indian left-arm seamer Barinder Sran was sold to Punjab for Rs 2.2 crore. India discard pacer Mohit Sharma went to Punjab for Rs 2.4 crore as they exercised the Right to Match (RTM) option to take him away from Chennai.

Another Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma saw heavy bidding between Kolkata and Punjab before Sunrisers Hyderabad got him for Rs 3 crore.

Here is the full list of the squads of all the eight teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhede, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Mitchell Johnson, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Javon Searles

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson , Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkar, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Zahir Khan, Shreyas Gopal, MS Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Dushmantha Chameera, Jatin Saxena

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Asif KM, Lungi Ngidi, Kanishk Seth, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Jason Behrendorff, Tajinder Dhillon, Sharad Lumba, Siddesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Nideesh M D Dinesan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pradeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, Javon Searles

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natrajan, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan

Delhi Daredevils: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin De Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Anirudha Joshi, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee, Pavan Deshpande

With inputs from IANS