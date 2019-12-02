IPL: 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians, register for available 73 slots in upcoming player auction at Kolkata
As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on 19 December.
Representative photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Premier League
There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from the associate nations, who will compete for the available 73 spots.
With the IPL Player Registration closed on 30 November, franchises will now have time till 9 December evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.
Among the registered players, 19 are capped Indians, 634 uncapped Indians, 60 are uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match, 196 cricketers are capped internationals, 60 uncapped internationals and two are from the associate nations.
Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction which will see cricketers from Afghanistan (19), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34) and Zimbabwe (3) going under the hammer.
Updated Date:
Dec 02, 2019 20:56:59 IST
