After Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Ambati Rayudu’s disappointing second-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals (RR)on Thursday, former Indian batter and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has raised a question on the new impact rule in the IPL.

Rayudu tried to go for a big hit against Ravichandran Ashwin but was caught at deep mid-wicket by Jason Holder, after he was brought in for Akash Singh.

Rayudu also did not field in the first innings.

Gavaskar, from the commentary box, pointed out that a player coming out to bat should also field. He also mentioned Prithvi Shaw’s poor performance as an example.

“You’ve got to field. You can’t just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can’t do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck,” he said.

Delhi Capitals’ Shaw has gathered just 15 runs in six innings this season.

Meanwhile, RR beat CSK by 32 runs in Thursday’s match.

Batting first the RR put a target of 203 for Chennai. However, CSK’s chase summed up at 170 for six wickets.

This was CSK’s second loss against RR this season. The two sides had their first encounter of 12 April, which Rajasthan won by three runs,

CSK have played eight matches so far winning five and losing the rest.

Both CSK and RR have equal points, but the CSK are in third place on the points table due to their +0.376 net run rate against RR’S +0.939.

In the second place are the Hardik Pandya led defending champions Gujarat Titans, who had lost just two of their seven games so far.

