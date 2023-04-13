Mohit Sharma was bowling the 13th over of the PBKS innings, when Jitesh was seemingly caught behind by Saha. But, the umpire was not interested and even Hardik Pandya gestured that he hardly heard any sound of edge.
Gujarat Titans’ Wriddhiman Saha showcased his brilliant presence of mind as he insisted on taking the DRS to remove Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings during an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday.
Mohit Sharma was bowling the 13th over of the PBKS innings, when Jitesh was seemingly caught behind by Saha. But, the umpire was not interested and even Hardik Pandya gestured that he hardly heard any sound of edge.
— Guess Karo (@KuchNahiUkhada) April 13, 2023
Hardik, however, took the DRS in the last second on Saha’s insistence, and that decision did wonders, as there was a clear spike on UltraEdge and the decision had to be reversed in favour of GT.
Earlier, Pandya had won the toss and opted to field against PBKS. A knock of 36 from Matt Short had taken Punjab Kings to 153/8, meaning Gujarat Titans had to chase down 154 to win the match.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The 'Impact Player' rule, which had been piloted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, was introduced in the IPL for the first time this season which allows teams to replace a player in their XI at any given time of the match.
Gujarat Titans' Williamson took the nasty blow to the knee in the 13th over of the CSK innings in the IPL 2023 opener.
GT vs KKR Latest Update: KKR 207/7 after 20. Rinku Singh smashes an unbeaten 48 off 21, collecting five sixes in a row off Yash Dayal's bowling in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders pull off a heist against Gujarat Titans.