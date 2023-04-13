Gujarat Titans’ Wriddhiman Saha showcased his brilliant presence of mind as he insisted on taking the DRS to remove Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings during an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday.

Mohit Sharma was bowling the 13th over of the PBKS innings, when Jitesh was seemingly caught behind by Saha. But, the umpire was not interested and even Hardik Pandya gestured that he hardly heard any sound of edge.

Hardik, however, took the DRS in the last second on Saha’s insistence, and that decision did wonders, as there was a clear spike on UltraEdge and the decision had to be reversed in favour of GT.

Earlier, Pandya had won the toss and opted to field against PBKS. A knock of 36 from Matt Short had taken Punjab Kings to 153/8, meaning Gujarat Titans had to chase down 154 to win the match.