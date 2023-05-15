While fans and experts widely believe the 2023 edition to be MS Dhoni’s last dance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan expects the veteran wicketkeeper-batter to continue playing till at least next year.

“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well,” Viswanathan said in a video shared by the four-time IPL champions on their social media channels after playing their final league match of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, their home ground.

“I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” added the CSK CEO.

Dhoni himself had dropped the occasional hint at this being his final run with CSK though he is yet to make a confirmatory statement on the same.

“All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play,” is what the 2011 World Cup-winning captain had said after his team’s victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk on 21 April.

Dhoni, similarly, made mention of the F-word after CSK’s away clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on 23 April.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni said after the game.

Dhoni and Co have received tremendous support away from home this season, with venues such as Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Gardens bathed in yellow rather than blue, red and purple respectively, the colours of their respective home teams.

The 2023 season was also the first time in four years that CSK were playing at their home ground of Chepauk.

