Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday admitted that they ‘handed’ the game to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), following Bengaluru’s 21- run defeat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

A few dropped chances by RCB proved costly, as Jason Roy (56) and Nitish Rana (48) led KKR to 200/5 from 20 overs.

RCB have been heavily reliant on their top trio of Du Plessis, Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to produce the runs, and on Wednesday their batting issues returned to haunt them.

Du Plessis, used as an impact substitute, managed only 17, while Kohli (54) and Mahipal Lomror (34) scored bulk of the runs.

Dinesh Karthik too scored 22 off 18, but that was certainly not enough while looking to chase down a big total.

“To be honest we handed them the game. We did deserve to lose. We handed them a victory. We were certainly not up to standard. If you look at the game, we didn’t capitalize our chances. We dropped a few chances which cost us 25-30 runs. We set up ourselves really well. We ended up hitting the fielder to balls which weren’t wicket taking. It is what’s on the scoreboard and how to get them,” Kohli said after the match.

“We needed one partnership to get us home. We need to be switched on and not give away soft plays. We have won one and lost one on the road. It is not something that is making us nervous. We need to win some away games to be in good shape for the later stages of the tournament,” added the veteran.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana highlighted on the team’s belief of bouncing back in the tournament.

“Last 3-4 matches I’ve been saying the same thing at the toss – if we play well collectively, result will be in our favour. You need a lot of character in the dressing room to give a performance like this in our situation. The belief has always been there that we’ll bounce back,” said Rana.

Varun Chakaravarthy won the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/27.

“That’s how the game of cricket is. Last match I went for 49, today I get this award. My focus is on my accuracy, not to add variations. I have been working a lot. I would like to thank AC Prathiban and Abhishek Nayar. I would like to dedicate this to my newborn son and my wife. I will see him after the IPL,” said the 31-year-old.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.