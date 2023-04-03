While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have kickstarted their campaign on a flying note after securing an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, the match saw players from both sides rewriting the history of their own. Indian players and IPL opponents, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made it to the elite lists by registering new records during the Sunday match. While the MI skipper joined MS Dhoni with 200 appearances as a T20 captain, Kohli slammed a staggering half-century to equalise veteran Australian player David Warner. Scroll down to read in detail about their individual feats.

Rohit Sharma records his 200th appearance as T20 captain

Leading Mumbai against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fifth match of IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma failed to win the same, however, came up with a special milestone. Creating history in domestic cricket, Rohit Sharma marked his 200th appearance as a T20 captain during the RCB vs MI match on Sunday. Joining the likes of MS Dhoni and Daren Sammy, now Rohit Sharma has also become the only captain to have represented his respective T20 team in 200 matches.

Sharma who has otherwise led the team to five IPL titles to date failed to deliver in the last match. With a forgetful outing, the veteran batter was dismissed for 1 off 10 balls.

Kohli becomes first Indian to smash 50 half-centuries in IPL

While leading Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore toward victory, Virat Kohli alone smashed 84* off 46 balls during the high-scoring contest between RCB and MI at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With this, Kohli scored his 50th fifty-plus score in the IPL to become the first Indian to do so. Leading in the chart is David Warner who has touched the 50-run mark 60 times in the history of IPL.

Meanwhile, Kohli has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan, who is one number behind him with 49 scores of 50-plus.

RCB vs MI

Speaking about the recent encounter between RCB and MI, Virat Kohli and Du Plessis set up the fourth-highest opening partnership of 148 runs against Mumbai Indians. While chasing a strong chase of 172 runs, RCB won the match with 8 wickets still in hand and 22 balls remaining.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand had a disastrous start after losing its top-order batters at regular intervals. It was Tilak Verma who single-handedly guided Mumbai to 171/7 with an unbeaten score of 84 runs off 46 balls.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.