Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis hit blazing half-centuries to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket drubbing of Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Sunday.

Chasing 172 for victory, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) put on a 148-run opening stand as Bangalore romped home in 16.2 overs in front of a raucous home crowd.

The pair bossed the chase from the start with some assured strokemaking and regular boundaries to open this season’s Indian Premier League campaign in style.

Du Plessis reached his fifty with a six and Kohli, who last month hit a Test ton after 1,205 days, was not far behind when he raised his half-century in 38 balls.

Five-time winners Mumbai looked clueless despite the presence of Jason Behrendorff, who came in as the “impact player” ahead of their bowling innings, and the returning England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Du Plessis smashed six sixes in his 43-ball knock before departing in the 15th over.

Glenn Maxwell, who came into bat at number four, slammed two sixes to finish at 12 off three balls. The win took RCB to third in the points table, behind RR and LSG.

Let’s now take a look at some reactions on Twitter, as far the game is concerned:

Great intent shown by all RCB batsmen. The way Kohli and du Plessis charged down the pitch negating any potential swing against MI's fast bowlers was the highlight of their match-winning century partnership. — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 2, 2023

April 2nd, Ravi Shastri in the commentary box and a 6️⃣ to finish off a brilliant run chase. A tribute to THAT 6️⃣ from MSD #OnThisDay #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/MIAq24u5gC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023

Just the kind of start @RCBTweets would have wanted! What a partnership @imVkohli & @faf1307!! Loved every bit of their batting! #RCBvsMI — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 2, 2023

At his best he is still the best player in the world to watch .. @imVkohli makes batting look so easy .. @RCBTweets look dangerous !!! #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2023

This is the performance that @RCBTweets fans have waited a long time for. They not only dominated the game but finished it off ruthlessly. And the squad is only going to get stronger. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2023

With inputs from AFP