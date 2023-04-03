Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023: 'Still the best player', Twitterati in awe of Virat Kohli as he helps RCB beat MI by eight wickets

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis forged a 148-run for the first wicket to help RCB beat MI by eight wickets in Match 5 of IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis hit blazing half-centuries to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket drubbing of Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Sunday.

Chasing 172 for victory, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) put on a 148-run opening stand as Bangalore romped home in 16.2 overs in front of a raucous home crowd.

The pair bossed the chase from the start with some assured strokemaking and regular boundaries to open this season’s Indian Premier League campaign in style.

Du Plessis reached his fifty with a six and Kohli, who last month hit a Test ton after 1,205 days, was not far behind when he raised his half-century in 38 balls.

Five-time winners Mumbai looked clueless despite the presence of Jason Behrendorff, who came in as the “impact player” ahead of their bowling innings, and the returning England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Du Plessis smashed six sixes in his 43-ball knock before departing in the 15th over.

Glenn Maxwell, who came into bat at number four, slammed two sixes to finish at 12 off three balls. The win took RCB to third in the points table, behind RR and LSG.

Let’s now take a look at some reactions on Twitter, as far the game is concerned:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: April 03, 2023 00:08:29 IST

