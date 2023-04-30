Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK

Cricket

IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza hit the winning runs as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller in Chennai to collect their fifth win in nine games.

IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza celebrates after scoring the winning runs against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday, 30 April. Sportzpics

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed its latest high-octane thriller on Sunday, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulling off a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Opener Prabhsimran Singh (42) and middle-order batter Liam Livingstone (40) led the way for PBKS, with valuable contributions from Sam Curran (29), skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28) and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (21) keeping Punjab in their chase after they were set a daunting 201 to win at the Chepauk in the afternoon clash of the Sunday double-header.

Related Articles

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings start as favourites in spin-friendly conditions

PBKS vs RCB: Focus on Shikhar Dhawan's availability as both teams look for consistency

In the end, it came down to Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 13 off seven deliveries, including three off the final ball that got Punjab over the line in thrilling fashion. Facing nine to win off the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana, Raza collected back-to-back doubles in the fourth and fifth deliveries before dashing back for a third after guiding the ball towards the square leg fence.

The high-octane contest in Chennai, the latest in a series of nail-biters this season, naturally became a buzzword on social media, with Cricket Twitter hailing Raza for his ability to stay calm under pressure and see the game off.

Here are select reactions to the game:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 20:37:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan returns as PBKS skipper for home game against LSG
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan returns as PBKS skipper for home game against LSG

Dhawan had missed three games in a row after injuring his shoulder during Punjab Kings' home game against Gujarat Titans on 13 April.

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings overly dependent on Shikhar Dhawan, feels Harbhajan Singh
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings overly dependent on Shikhar Dhawan, feels Harbhajan Singh

Dhawan has been the leading run-scorer for the side by a fair distance so far this season; while the skipper has collected 233 runs at an average of 116.5, the next highest run-scorer for the side is Prabhsimran Singh with 81 runs.

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh’s death over heroics the difference as PBKS defeat MI in a high-scoring thriller
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh’s death over heroics the difference as PBKS defeat MI in a high-scoring thriller

Arshdeep Singh's haul of 4/29, with three wickets coming in a brilliant death-bowling display, halted Mumbai Indians' rampaging charge towards the 215-run target set by Punjab Kings.