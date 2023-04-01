Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa spurred Punjab Kings to a seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-marred game in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Left-armer Arshdeep picked up 3-19 as Kolkata — in pursuit of a 192-run target — had reached 146-7 in 16 overs before heavy rain took the players off the field.

In Photos | PBKS defeat KKR in rain-marred clash in Mohali

Rajapaksa (50) of Sri Lanka had earlier hit a 30-ball half-century with captain Shikar Dhawan (40) and Sam Curran (26 not out) making solid contributions in Punjab’s strong total of 191-5.

Arshdeep was effective with his short pitched deliveries that saw him take two quick wickets before the left-armer returned and took the vital wicket of Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer (34) with another short ball just before rain arrived.

The game created plenty of buzz on social media with fans taking to Twitter to cheer on the Punjab Kings or to vent out over Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance. Here are some select reactions to the second match of the season:

Fantastic Win! Superb all-round performances by the team. A great way to kick start the league. Guwahati Next 🏏#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/RJ177cCNOB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 1, 2023

Good start to the tournament 😊 Credit to the whole team the way they executed the plans today 💪🏽 @PunjabKingsIPL #PBKSvKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ub4qsQB5M3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 1, 2023

Incredibly proud to be able to watch fellow Zimbabwean @SRazaB24 playing in the IPL today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0etD03QeEF — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) April 1, 2023

With inputs from AP

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.