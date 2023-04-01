Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023: Twitter hails Punjab Kings' 'fantastic win' over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali

Punjab Kings shone with bat and ball to hand Kolkata Knight Riders a seven-run defeat in a rain-affected game at the IS Bindra Stadium PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Venkatesh Iyer during PBKS' opening game of IPL 2023 against KKR. Sportzpics

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa spurred Punjab Kings to a seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-marred game in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Left-armer Arshdeep picked up 3-19 as Kolkata — in pursuit of a 192-run target — had reached 146-7 in 16 overs before heavy rain took the players off the field.

In Photos | PBKS defeat KKR in rain-marred clash in Mohali

Rajapaksa (50) of Sri Lanka had earlier hit a 30-ball half-century with captain Shikar Dhawan (40) and Sam Curran (26 not out) making solid contributions in Punjab’s strong total of 191-5.

Arshdeep was effective with his short pitched deliveries that saw him take two quick wickets before the left-armer returned and took the vital wicket of Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer (34) with another short ball just before rain arrived.

The game created plenty of buzz on social media with fans taking to Twitter to cheer on the Punjab Kings or to vent out over Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance. Here are some select reactions to the second match of the season:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With inputs from AP

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 22:52:44 IST

