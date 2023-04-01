Punjab Kings shone with bat and ball to hand Kolkata Knight Riders a seven-run defeat in a rain-affected game at the IS Bindra Stadium PCA Stadium in Mohali.
Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa spurred Punjab Kings to a seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-marred game in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
Left-armer Arshdeep picked up 3-19 as Kolkata — in pursuit of a 192-run target — had reached 146-7 in 16 overs before heavy rain took the players off the field.
Rajapaksa (50) of Sri Lanka had earlier hit a 30-ball half-century with captain Shikar Dhawan (40) and Sam Curran (26 not out) making solid contributions in Punjab’s strong total of 191-5.
Arshdeep was effective with his short pitched deliveries that saw him take two quick wickets before the left-armer returned and took the vital wicket of Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer (34) with another short ball just before rain arrived.
The game created plenty of buzz on social media with fans taking to Twitter to cheer on the Punjab Kings or to vent out over Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance. Here are some select reactions to the second match of the season:
Fantastic Win! Superb all-round performances by the team. A great way to kick start the league. Guwahati Next 🏏#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/RJ177cCNOB
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 1, 2023
Good start to the tournament 😊 Credit to the whole team the way they executed the plans today 💪🏽 @PunjabKingsIPL #PBKSvKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Ub4qsQB5M3
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 1, 2023
We love you KKKK…Curran! ❤️#PBKSvKKR #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL @CurranSM pic.twitter.com/kuGjMIBKH7
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 1, 2023
1st Match, 1st Win!
May the winning streak continue! Great going team @PunjabKingsIPL #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaSquad #PBKSvKKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Yo8OWfNPdO
— Mohit Burman (@imohitburman) April 1, 2023
Incredibly proud to be able to watch fellow Zimbabwean @SRazaB24 playing in the IPL today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0etD03QeEF
— Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) April 1, 2023
Eat. Sleep. Smash Sixes. Repeat.#PBKSvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 | @Russell12A pic.twitter.com/CVK4rDYwEA
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 1, 2023
With inputs from AP
