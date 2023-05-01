IPL 2023: Tim David finishes off in style as MI beat RR in high-scoring thriller
Tim David struck three sixes in a row off Jason Holder's bowling in the final over of the match to guide Mumbai Indians to a thrilling six-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium.
May 1st, 2023
3:11:08 IST
Tim David (left) celebrates with Tilak Varma after guiding Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson, captain of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, received mementos from BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the occasion of the 1000th match in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer celebrates with skipper Rohit Sharma and Tim David after dismissing Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jason Holder. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after completing his maiden IPL ton during the match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians seamer Arshad Khan finished the pick of the bowlers with a haul of 3/39 against Rajasthan Royals. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma celebrates after dismissing Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for 3 in the second over of MI’s chase of 213. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav revived Mumbai Indians’ hopes after a shaky start with a flamboyant 55 off 29 deliveries. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult celebrates after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav at a crucial stage of Mumbai Indians’ chase. Sportzpics
Tim David finished things off i style by smashing three consecutive sixes off Jason Holder in the final over to guide Mumbai Indians to victory with three deliveries to spare. Sportzpics
