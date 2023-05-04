If Tuesday was a classic example of how to defend a modest total in T20s, Wednesday provided an instance of the exact opposite: How to chase down a big total in the shortest format of the game.

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday stunned Punjab Kings (PBKS) by chasing down a total of 215, with six wickets and seven balls to spare. There were many positives for MI, as they look to revive their struggling campaign.

So what were the positives?

It was so good to see Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) regain their lost touch. Both the batters had been struggling for big scores, but Wednesday was the day of their resurgence. For long, they have been the X-factor of the Mumbai Indians setup, and with MI having especially struggled with their middle-order batting this season, it was paramount that two of MI’s most experienced campaigners complete the job in Mohali.

MI suffered a very early scare in the contest, having lost Rohit Sharma (0) to Rishi Dhawan in the very first over. In a big chase like 215, partnerships are important and Ishan Kishan forged a 54-run stand with Cameron Green for the second wicket.

However, it was a 116-run stand between Kishan and SKY that changed the complexion of the game and with that partnership, the pressure was back on PBKS bowlers. What’s more, Arshdeep Singh, a contender for the Purple Cap this season, went for 66 runs in 3.5 overs, while also taking the wicket of Kishan.

His economy rate read 17.21, and conceded eight fours and four sixes. As a bowler looking to defend a big total for the team, Arshdeep’s spell was far from perfect.

Kishan was the MI batter who took most advantage of Arshdeep’s inconsistent bowling, hitting him for four fours and a six.

With MI’s score reading 77/2 after nine overs, chasing a target of 215 looked tough, but anything was possible with wickets in hand. And the fact that SKY and Kishan were in good touch helped MI’s case. Kishan hit Harpreet Brar for a four and a six in the 10th over, with 14 runs coming off it, and that is where the script changed. A total of 47 runs came off the next three overs, with Kishan and SKY taking control of the chase, and PBKS were running out of options to break this partnership.

By the time Arshdeep had bowled his second over, where he conceded 21 runs, MI’s deficit was down to 45 from 30 balls.

Nathan Ellis was given the duty to bowl the 15th over, and struck in the first ball of the over, removing Suryakumar who was caught by Arshdeep at short third.

For Arshdeep, that was a way to make amends for his expensive bowling figures, but the game was far from decided.

Ellis taking a wicket and conceding just eight runs was a sigh of relief for Punjab, but it was still anyone’s game with 37 runs needed off 24 balls.

Arshdeep’s penultimate over gave a clearer picture of where the match was heading towards. He began with the dismissal of Kishan, but then conceded two sixes and a four to Tilak Varma.

It was advantage MI. MI needed just 21 off 18 balls. By now, it was clear that if PBKS had to fight back, they had to do it right away. But, that just did not happen. Instead, in the end, MI had a walk in the park, and with unbeaten cameos from Tim David and Tilak Varma, MI had just taken this game away from PBKS, just like how Dhawan said after the match.

Earlier in the match, Jofra Archer (0/56) had endured a forgettable spell with the ball, but Arshdeep proved more costly despite the wicket of Kishan. While MI will be pleased two of their core batters finally hit the right notes, it will be back to the drawing board for Punjab Kings, who next face Kolkata Knight Riders on 8 May.

