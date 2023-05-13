Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the extreme ends in terms of form and momentum with over 80 percent of the IPL league stage over. A defeat for either and they would be staring at elimination in quest for the playoffs.

LSG started the season with four wins from six games but have lost steam since. They’re currently on a three-match winless streak which includes two loses and a no result. Their last win came two weeks ago and the loss of key members KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat has been telling. Under the stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, the side has struggled to find the right combination.

Their good work in the first half has kept them alive in the playoff contention. To get to the next stage for a second year running, they will need to win two of their remaining three games starting with one against SRH in Hyderabad.

In terms of form, SRH are better off. In contrast, they started poorly with five defeats out of seven but have won two of their last three including the most recent – a last ball heist against the Royals. As things stand, SRH, on eight points, still have things in their hand with four matches to go. They’ve had reasonable rest since that thriller against RR and now can’t afford to miss with four matches in eight days.

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, despite looking good at times, have not worked consistently. Glenn Phillips will be eager to build on his match-winning 7-ball 25 runs lower down the order.

When these two teams last meet, LSG spinners ran riot and took six wickets while conceding 57 runs. On that day, Lucknow won comfortably by 5 wickets.

SRH vs LSG head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have met twice ever since LSG were introduced to the league last season. Both the matches have gone Lucknow’s way.

Their meeting this season went in Lucknow’s favour where they triumphed by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare. Batting first, SRH scored just 121 runs with Rahul Tripathi (34) and Anmolpreet Singh (31) the pick of the lot among the runs. In the bowling department, the spinners did the job for LSG with Krunal Pandya (3/18) and Amit Mishra (2/23) making a mark.

In reply, LSG coasted to the target with 35 runs from KL Rahul and 34 from Krunal Pandya.

SRH vs LSG: Form (last five matches)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: W L W L L

Lucknow Super Giants: L NR L W L

SRH vs LSG Date and Time

SRH vs LSG will be played on 13 May (Saturday) at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG TV coverage, live streaming

SRH vs LSG in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

SRH vs LSG Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

