IPL 2023: SRH snap three-game losing streak with 7-run win over DC

Delhi Capitals fell just short of the 198-run target set by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium despite Mitchell Marsh's all-round display (4/27 and 63).

FirstCricket Staff

April 30th, 2023

2:07:36 IST

