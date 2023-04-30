IPL 2023: SRH snap three-game losing streak with 7-run win over DC
Delhi Capitals fell just short of the 198-run target set by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium despite Mitchell Marsh's all-round display (4/27 and 63).
FirstCricket Staff
April 30th, 2023
2:07:36 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen brought up his maiden IPL half-century, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 27 balls. Sportzpics
Abhishek Sharma blasted a 36-ball 67 against Delhi Capitals after returning to the top of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting order. Sportzpics
Mitchell Marsh dished out an all-round show for the Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad, collecting 4/27 before scoring a 39-ball 63. Sportzpics
Heinrich Klaasen and Akeal Hosein stitched an unbroken 35-run stand to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive total of 197/6 against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Saturday. Sportzpics
Mitchell Marsh and Philip Salt put Delhi Capitals in the driver’s seat against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 112-run second-wicket partnership. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Akeal Hosein celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to grab his maiden IPL wicket. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer T Natarajan celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals Impact Player Sarfaraz Khan. Sportzpics
All-rounder Axar Patel struck an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls, which unfortunately wasn’t enough to get Delhi Capitals over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
