Shubman Gill’s spectacular 129-run knock (60b, 7×4, 10×6) became the game-changer on Friday as Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 to reach the IPL 2023 final. This was the opener’s third hundred of the ongoing season as GT posted a mammoth score of 233/3 before dismissing MI for 171.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

JioCinema IPL expert Suresh Raina praised Gill’s big-match form and said that the 23-year-old will always perform in big games.

“The calmness we saw. In such a big match, body language is very important. The sixes he hit later in the match, ones we call pick-up shots. He hit one off Kartikeya, and after that, he realized that he can come into the line and just hit pick-up shots. I loved his body language, his self-confidence, self-belief, and he’s gotten a habit of playing in big matches. Just look at Virat Kohli, as we saw last year with Jos Buttler. But the performance we saw tonight, whenever we have big games, he will perform as Virat, Rohit, and MS Dhoni have, Raina said.

IPL: Gill in a league of his own as he takes GT to second straight final

JioCinema IPL expert Anil Kumble meanwhile hailed Gujarat for their consistency.

GT are the only team in the history of IPL to reach two finals in their first two seasons.

“This season, they have just continued from where they left off last year. In that sense, credit to Hardik, credit to Ashish, and the rest of the players as well. The players have done really well. The addition of Josh Little, the addition of Noor Ahmed, I think these two have really helped them and the impact player rule as well, with the addition of Sai Sudarshan and Vijay Shankar coming in and doing their respective roles. Mohit Sharma was brilliant in the back-end, he’ll take the five-wicket haul, but Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket was the critical one”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.