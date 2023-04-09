Not only was Shubman Gill among the runs once again for the Gujarat Titans this season, he also brought up a couple of important milestones during his stay at the crease against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 13 of IPL 2023.

Gill, who had been in prolific form for the Indian team during their home season earlier this year and began this year’s IPL with a match-winning 63 against Chennai Super Kings, scored 39 off 31 deliveries in GT’s second home game of the season.

Along the way, the opening batter became the second-youngest to 2,000 runs in the IPL, going past the likes of Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in the list that is led by Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant.

Gill also collected five fours during his stay at the crease and completed 200 fours in the IPL in the process.

The Punjab batter was ultimately dismissed off Sunil Narine’s bowling, holing out to Umesh Yadav at long on while looking for his first six of the day.

Gujarat, who got off to a positive start thanks to contributions from openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, posted a challenging 204/4 on the board after opting to bat, with Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar scoring contrasting half-centuries to propel the defending champions past 200.

While Sai Sudharsan was more sedate in his approach while bringing up his second IPL fifty on the trot, getting to the milestone in 34 balls, Shankar blasted his way through the last two overs — which fetched Gujarat 25 and 20 runs respectively, with the Tamil Nadu all-rounder bringing up his fourth IPL fifty in just 21 balls.

