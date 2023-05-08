Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson on Sunday admitted that Sandeep Sharma’s costly no-ball in the final over of SRH’s run-chase ‘ruined’ their result after they failed to defend a total of 214/3 in Jaipur.

SRH needed 17 runs off the final over, and while Sandeep had defended 21 against CSK earlier in the tournament, this was going to be even tougher for him. Sandeep had conceded a six off the second ball of the final over, and by now SRH’s deficit was down to nine from four balls.

Abdul Samad and Marco Jansen, the SRH batters in the middle at the time, managed to keep the scoreboard ticking and the deficit was even down to five runs from the final ball.

Sandeep, however, overstepped in what would have been the last ball of the match, and a free-hit followed. SRH now needed four runs off one better, and Samad did even better, hitting over the bowlers’ head for a flat six, to eventually seal the deal for SRH.

“This is what IPL gives you, matches like these makes the IPL special. You can never, never, never feel like you have won the game. I knew any opponent can win it and they were batting well too, but I was confident with Sandeep (defending the final over). He has won us a game from a similar situation (against CSK). He did it again today but that no-ball ruined our result,” said Samson after the match.

“To be honest life is never easy playing this format, especially this tournament. Each and every game we have to play our best standard of cricket. We will come back and try to do it again,” added Samson.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram felt it was nice for them to get over the finish line.

“Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line. Chasing 215 isn’t easy, and guys contributed all along to chase a big target. We knew in a quick outfield like this we’ll score more than expected, but we had to be aggressive. Abhishek started up off, and then Tripathi gave him company. Then those cameos from Phillips and Klaasy,” said the South African.

