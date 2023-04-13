Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: RR survive Dhoni, Jadeja's late burst to defeat CSK by 3 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: RR survive Dhoni, Jadeja's late burst to defeat CSK by 3 runs

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL match. AP

Sandeep Sharma bowled a heroic final over, halting MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s late charge to help Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings. AP
Chennai Super King’s Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket on Wednesday. AP
Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after winning the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai. AP
Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings loses his bat during the cricket match. AP
Devon Conway of Chennai Super Kings takes a catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals during IPL match. AP
Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals celebrate the dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during the IPL match. AP
Sisanda Magala of Chennai Super Kings takes the catch to dismiss R. Ashwin of Rajasthan Royals during the match. AP

Updated Date: April 13, 2023 15:53:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

CSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?
First Cricket News

CSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: How to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?

CSK vs RR: Live Streaming, head-to-head, Chennai weather report ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match.

IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler becomes third fastest cricketer to score 3000 IPL runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler becomes third fastest cricketer to score 3000 IPL runs

Jos Buttler took 85 innings to achieve the milestone of scoring 3000 IPL runs.

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni felicitated by N Srinivasan to mark 200th match as CSK captain
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni felicitated by N Srinivasan to mark 200th match as CSK captain

Former ICC and BCCI chief N Srinivasan felicitated MS Dhoni on playing his 200th match as captain of Chennai Super Kings.