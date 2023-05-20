IPL 2023: RR knock PBKS out of race to playoffs with four-wicket win
Rajasthan Royals chased down the 188-run target set by Punjab Kings at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium to keep their IPL 2023 campaign hanging by a thread.
FirstCricket Staff
May 20th, 2023
1:22:45 IST
Dhruv Jurel is congratulated by Trent Boult after hitting Rahul Chahar for a six to seal Rajasthan Royals’ victory over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson at the toss ahead of Match 66 of IPL 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult pulls off a superb catch off his own bowling to dismiss Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh during the IPL 2023 match in Dharamsala. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals pacer Navdeep Saini celebrates after castling Liam Livingstone for 9. Sportzpics
Sam Curran top-scored for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala with an unbeaten 49. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada celebrates after trapping Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler LBW for a four-ball duck. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals’ Devdutt Padikkal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock of 51 off 30 balls against Punjab Kings. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after getting rid of Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after bringing up his half-century against Punjab Kings in 35 deliveries. Sportzpics
Shimron Hetmyer smashed a quickfire 46 to put Rajasthan Royals on the brink of victory against Punjab Kings. Sportzpics
