Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their impressive comeback in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home in style on Saturday to record their fourth win in five games.

Powered by Phil Salt’s brutal 87 off 45 deliveries, Delhi chased the 182-run target down with seven wickets and 20 deliveries to spare and in the process, climbed out of the bottom of the table for the first time since Week 1 of the 16th season.

The manner in which Delhi went about business in the evening fixture of the Saturday double-header drew praise from the likes of RP Singh, who praised the intent that they displayed on the day.

“The intent with which Delhi approached was very important. They had to win tonight’s match to keep themselves in the race, had they lost today, all the ifs and buts would have ended. Delhi won tonight because their intent was great. The top-order fired at the right time,” Singh, who represented several teams in the IPL including RCB, said on JioCinema after the match.

Though Salt has been dismissed for a couple of ducks since making his IPL debut in the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his match-winning knock on Saturday along with his 35-ball 59 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have helped him cement himself as the Capitals’ first-choice opener.

JioCinema expert Brett Lee, meanwhile, praised the Englishman for the manner in which he took on RCB’s powerplay specialist Mohammed Siraj, taking the momentum away from Bangalore early in the chase.

“His (Salt) name always comes up as a player you have to have on your side, and he proved again exactly the reason why. 87 off 45 deliveries, took on the quicks too. I liked how he took on Mohammed Siraj, he wasn’t backing down to him. The great thing with Phil Salt is that he is aggressive but gets himself into a position where he can allow himself to be aggressive, which is the best place to bat,” Lee said.

Salt had a run-in with Siraj during the fifth over of Delhi’s chase, the pacer apparently losing his cool after getting smashed for back-to-back sixes and a four, with a follow-up bouncer being called a wide.

Siraj, who has been one of the standout performers with the ball this season, went for 28 runs in two overs and didn’t get to bowl his full quota on the day.

Delhi have four wins in 10 outings, and with momentum on their side, the David Warner-led side have a shot at making the playoffs, the prospect of which appeared highly unlikely when they lost five in five at the start of the season.

