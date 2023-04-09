Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's flurry of sixes helps KKR beat GT in last-ball thriller

Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over of Kolkata Knight Riders' chase of the 205-run target, helping them snap Gujarat Titans' winning run in the process.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after Rinku Singh smashes five sixes in a row to guide them to a miraculous win over Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics
Stand-in GT skipper Rashid Khan with KKR captain Nitish Rana at the toss ahead of Match 13 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
GT opener Wriddhiman Saha bats against KKR in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
GT opener Shubman Gill scored 39 off 31 during Match 13 of IPL 2023 against KKR in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate Sunil Narine’s dismissal of Shubman Gill during Match 13 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
Vijay Shankar smashed an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls to help GT post 204/4 against KKR. Sportzpics
KKR opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a 12-ball 15 off GT pacer Mohammed Shami’s bowling. Sportzpics
Venkatesh Iyer kept KKR in the hunt in the 205-run chase against GT with stroke-filled 83 off 40 balls. Sportzpics
GT stand-in skipper Rashid Khan celebrates after completing a hat-trick in his final over of the match against KKR in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
Rinku Singh celebrates after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a miraculous victory over Gujarat Titans with five consecutive sixes in the final over. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 09, 2023 21:44:20 IST

