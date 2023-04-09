IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's flurry of sixes helps KKR beat GT in last-ball thriller

Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over of Kolkata Knight Riders' chase of the 205-run target, helping them snap Gujarat Titans' winning run in the process.

FirstCricket Staff

April 9th, 2023

21:44:20 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.