Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over of Kolkata Knight Riders' chase of the 205-run target, helping them snap Gujarat Titans' winning run in the process.
While Vijay Shankar took up the spot vacated by GT skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, KKR brought in Ferguson and N Jagadeesan in place of Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head-to-head record, Ahmedabad weather report, live streaming information ahead of GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match.
Shubman Gill pipped the likes of Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli to become the second-youngest to 2,000 IPL runs while also completing 200 fours in the league.