Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the powerplay against Punjab Kings (PBKS) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali on Thursday, with his double strike putting PBKS on the back foot early on in their chase.

Siraj first struck in just the second ball of the PBKS chase, trapping Atharva Taide LBW with a full delivery on the middle and leg stump.

The umpire had initially said Not Out, but RCB went for the review. There was no bat involved, it was pitching and hitting in line while the ball crashed onto the leg stump.

Siraj once again struck in the fourth over, trapping Liam Livingstone with an LBW. Once again the umpire’s decision was not out, and RCB opted to take the DRS. And it was yet another perfect review from RCB, with the impact being in line and the ball hitting top of middle and leg.

PBKS, looking to chase down a target of 175, were eventually restricted to 49-4 inside the first six overs.

