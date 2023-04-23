Bengaluru: Is there any other venue that sees bowlers treated with utter disdain than the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru? The lowest score at the ground this season was 151 by the bottom placed and rather woeful Delhi Capitals. And the highest came in home team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s latest outing against Chennai Super Kings. CSK’s 226 saw RCB fall just short at 218 with a joint-record 33 sixes being hit across the board.

With that in mind, Rajasthan Royals would be pleased to make this trip to Karnataka. RR were choked for runs by the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match mustering just 144 runs from the 20 overs.

Given the small ground and the wickets on offer, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal would be licking their lips in anticipation.

However, RR need to remember that the home side are equally adept at going hammer and tongs. Their troika of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are scoring at a strike rate of 166.50, 142.34 and 195.55 respectively this season. They’ve scored 74% of the runs that the team has produced.

Powerplay could prove decisive in this contest. Both teams have been equally lethal in the first six overs – 9.44 strike rate. But where the difference could come in is with the bowling. Trent Boult for RR and Mohammed Siraj for RCB have been exceptional this season. A good over or two from either and the game could be flipped on its head.

Equally capable of making a difference is Yuzvendra Chahal. The former RCB spinner has a stellar record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium taking 51 wickets. Bangalore have struggled against the spin after the powerplay overs and his four overs could help RR return to winning ways.

Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore are sixth in the IPL points table with three wins and three defeats after six played. RCB have won two of their matches at home this season.

Rajasthan Royals are top of the leaderboard with four wins from six played. RR had their three match winning run derailed by Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The Sanju Samson-led side have won four of their five matches on the road.

Head-to-head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 28 times with RCB winning 13 matches and losing 12. Three matches have been no results.

RR have won their last two meetings, which ended RCB’s run of five straight victories.

