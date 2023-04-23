Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: RCB defeat top-ranked RR by seven runs in 'Green Game'

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis struck half-centuries while Harshal Patel grabbed 3/32 as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Rajasthan Royals to 182/6 after setting them 190 to win.

IPL 2023: RCB defeat top-ranked RR by seven runs in 'Green Game'
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate after Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer is run-out thanks to a direct hit by Suyash Prabhudessai. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson pose with potted plans on the occasion of ‘Green Game’ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 23 April. Sportzpics
RR pacer Trent Boult celebrates after dismissing RCB skipper Virat Kohli off the first delivery of the match. Sportzpics
Faf du Plessis raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his fifth half-century of IPL 2023 during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s meeting with Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell celebrates after completing his half-century against RR. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with teammates after running Royal Challengers Bangalore ‘Impact Player’ Faf du Plessis out with a direct hit. AP
RR pacer Sandeep Sharma struck twice in the final over, removing RCB’s Dinesh Karthik and Vijaykumar Vyshak in successive deliveries. Sportzpics
RCB seamer Harshal Patel celebrates after dismissing RR captain Sanju Samson. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 22:17:21 IST

