IPL 2023: RCB defeat top-ranked RR by seven runs in 'Green Game'

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis struck half-centuries while Harshal Patel grabbed 3/32 as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Rajasthan Royals to 182/6 after setting them 190 to win.

FirstCricket Staff

April 23rd, 2023

22:17:21 IST

