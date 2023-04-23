Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis struck half-centuries while Harshal Patel grabbed 3/32 as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Rajasthan Royals to 182/6 after setting them 190 to win.
Faf du Plessis (84) and Virat Kohli (59) struck fifties to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj's 4/21 bowled Punjab Kings out for 150 in reply.
Chennai Super Kings managed to stave off a spirited challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore after setting them a mammoth 227 to win to collect their third win of the season.
Whirlwind fifties from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as well as a valuable contribution from Ayush Badoni helped Lucknow Super Giants overcome an early collapse to chase down the 213-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with one wicket to spare.