Dramatic scenes unfolded in the final over of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings in their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru, with 16 runs coming off the last over.

Follow LIVE: RCB vs CSK

A productive final over for CSK helped them post 226/6 from 20 overs. Harshal Patel was the bowler bowling the final over of the CSK innings, with Ravindra Jadeja facing him. Harshal began with a wide yorker, and Jadeja made use of the full toss towards long off for a single.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

However, from the very next ball, problems started to mount for Harshal and RCB. With Moeen Ali facing Harshal, the latter produced a beamer outside off that ended up way above the waistline and a height no-ball was called. RCB reviewed this decision, but the no-ball verdict stood.

A free-hit followed, but Harshal then conceded a leg bye, before going wide down the leg side.

To make matters worse for RCB, Harshal conceded another no-ball with another high full-toss outside off to Moeen. CSK initially challenged the decision, and was later declared a no-ball.

Two full tosses above the waist meant that Harshal was ineligible to bowl anymore, and was then replaced by Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell, however, was punished right away as Jadeja slammed him for a maximum over long-on boundary in the free-hit delivery.

RCB’s problems did not end there. Maxwell went down the leg side in the fourth ball of the over, but in the next ball, RCB got a consolation of sorts with the wicket of Jadeja, who was caught by substitute Prabhudessai at long-off.

MS Dhoni was the new man in next, and he got off the mark with a single off the first ball, before Moeen collected another single to take CSK to 226.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.