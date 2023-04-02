Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to begin season in style

Rajasthan Royals rode on half-centuries from their top-three to post a commanding 203/5 before a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal along with a double-jolt by Trent Boult in the first over helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131/9 in response.

RR’s Jos Buttler, the Orange Cap winner last season, began the 2023 season by smashing a 20-ball half-century during their opening game against SRH. Sportzpics
A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Salim Durani, who breathed his last aged 88 on Sunday, ahead of the IPL 2023 clash between SRH and RR in Hyderabad. Sportzpics
RR’s Devdutt Padikkal loses his off stump to a searing delivery from SRH pacer Umran Malik. Sportzpics
Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored for RR with a 32-ball 55 against SRH. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate Trent Boult’s dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi. Sportzpics
SRH opener Mayank Agarwal scored 27 off 22 balls before getting dismissed by RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics
RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the pick of the bowlers with a match-winning haul of 4/17, celebrates after cleaning up IPL debutant Harry Brook. Sportzpics
RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin too was among the wickets, getting rid of SRH wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 21:11:58 IST

