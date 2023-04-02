Rajasthan Royals rode on half-centuries from their top-three to post a commanding 203/5 before a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal along with a double-jolt by Trent Boult in the first over helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131/9 in response.
Under Bhuvneshwar Kumar's captaincy so far, SRH have won two matches while suffering defeats in the remaining five.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose only title victory came under David Warner's leadership in 2016, will be aiming to make their way back into the knockouts after finishing eighth in each of the last two seasons.
Check this space to know about the live streaming details ahead of Sunday's IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.