IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to begin season in style

Rajasthan Royals rode on half-centuries from their top-three to post a commanding 203/5 before a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal along with a double-jolt by Trent Boult in the first over helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131/9 in response.

FirstCricket Staff

April 2nd, 2023

21:11:58 IST

