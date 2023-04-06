Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals in high-scoring thriller to extend perfect start to season

Punjab Kings rode on Shikhar Dhawan's (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh's (60) heroics to post a challenging 197/4 on the board before Nathan Ellis' 4/30 helped restrict Rajasthan Royals to 192/7 in reply.

Punjab Kings players celebrate after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in Guwahati to register their second win of IPL 2023. Sportzpics
Prabhsimran Singh was mainly responsible for Punjab Kings getting off to a flier, smashing 45 runs in the powerplay. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan raises his bat after completing his half-century against Rajasthan Royals. Sportzpics
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal bats against PBKS in Guwahati. Sportzpics
Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin during the RR-PBKS clash in Guwahati. Sportzpics
Nathan Ellis was the pick of the PBKS bowlers with a haul of 4/30, getting the Player of the Match award as a result. Sportzpics
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson bats against Punjab Kings in Guwahati. Sportzpics
Shimron Hetmyer in action during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Punjab Kings. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 06, 2023 00:37:44 IST

