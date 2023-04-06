IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals in high-scoring thriller to extend perfect start to season

Punjab Kings rode on Shikhar Dhawan's (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh's (60) heroics to post a challenging 197/4 on the board before Nathan Ellis' 4/30 helped restrict Rajasthan Royals to 192/7 in reply.

FirstCricket Staff

April 6th, 2023

0:37:44 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.