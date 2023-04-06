Punjab Kings rode on Shikhar Dhawan's (86*) and Prabhsimran Singh's (60) heroics to post a challenging 197/4 on the board before Nathan Ellis' 4/30 helped restrict Rajasthan Royals to 192/7 in reply.
Punjab Kings will hope to shake off their image of being IPL's perennial underachievers in the 16th season and end their wait for a maiden title.
IPL 2023 squads: Here's the updated list for 10 teams with the latest replacements and injury
Rajasthan Royals rode on half-centuries from their top-three to post a commanding 203/5 before a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal along with a double-jolt by Trent Boult in the first over helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131/9 in response.