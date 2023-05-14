Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: PBKS eliminate DC from playoffs race with 31-run win in Delhi

Punjab Kings posted a competitive 167/7 on the board thanks to Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL hundred before Harpreet Brar's 4/30 helped them restrict Delhi Capitals to 136/8 in reply.

Punjab Kings players celebrate the dismissal of Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner off Harpreet Brar’s bowling. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone is cleaned up by Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma. Sportzpics
Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh stitched a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket that brought Punjab Kings back on its feet. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Praveen Dubey celebrates after dismissing Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran for 20. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh raises his bat and helmet in celebration after completing his maiden IPL century. Sportzpics
Phil Salt and skipper David Warner stitched a 69-run opening stand to get Delhi Capitals off to a fantastic start in their chase of 168. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers with a match-winning haul of 4/30. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings seamer Nathan Ellis celebrates with teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals’ Aman Hakim Khan. Sportzpics
Players shake hands at the end of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, with PBKS keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 31-run win. Sportzpics

Related Articles

Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran Singh fires maiden IPL ton to help PBKS beat DC; Cricket Twitter hails 'coming of age knock'

Prabhsimran

IPL 2023: SRH snap three-game losing streak with 7-run win over DC

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 03:14:06 IST

IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK
IPL 2023: Twitterati hail Sikandar 'Baahubali' Raza after PBKS' thrilling victory over CSK

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza hit the winning runs as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller in Chennai to collect their fifth win in nine games.

IPL 2023: Phil Salt headlines DC's seven-wicket win over RCB in Delhi
Photos

IPL 2023: Phil Salt headlines DC's seven-wicket win over RCB in Delhi

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals script spirited comeback to beat Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
Photos

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals script spirited comeback to beat Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.