IPL 2023: PBKS eliminate DC from playoffs race with 31-run win in Delhi
Punjab Kings posted a competitive 167/7 on the board thanks to Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL hundred before Harpreet Brar's 4/30 helped them restrict Delhi Capitals to 136/8 in reply.
FirstCricket Staff
May 14th, 2023
3:14:06 IST
Punjab Kings players celebrate the dismissal of Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner off Harpreet Brar’s bowling. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone is cleaned up by Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma. Sportzpics
Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh stitched a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket that brought Punjab Kings back on its feet. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Praveen Dubey celebrates after dismissing Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran for 20. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh raises his bat and helmet in celebration after completing his maiden IPL century. Sportzpics
Phil Salt and skipper David Warner stitched a 69-run opening stand to get Delhi Capitals off to a fantastic start in their chase of 168. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers with a match-winning haul of 4/30. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings seamer Nathan Ellis celebrates with teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals’ Aman Hakim Khan. Sportzpics
Players shake hands at the end of the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, with PBKS keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 31-run win. Sportzpics
