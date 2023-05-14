IPL 2023: PBKS eliminate DC from playoffs race with 31-run win in Delhi

Punjab Kings posted a competitive 167/7 on the board thanks to Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL hundred before Harpreet Brar's 4/30 helped them restrict Delhi Capitals to 136/8 in reply.

FirstCricket Staff

May 14th, 2023

3:14:06 IST

