The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a first on Sunday when Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya and his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) counterpart Krunal Pandya walked out for the toss in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Sunday marked the first-ever time when two brothers walked out to the toss as opposing captains. While the brothers have previously faced off in several matches, this will be the first time that they will lock horns as captains of different sides.

LSG had won the toss and opted to field first. GT skipper Hardik, though, said that they would have batted first anyway. Hardik said that their father, who had passed away in 2021, would have been proud of them.

“We would have batted first. I told him a secret of the toss and let that be. Obviously, a very emotional day and our father would have been proud of us. He dreamt of it. We are short of words and the family is emotional. Yes, I would like the boys to win here and own this place and express themselves,” said Hardik at the toss.

Hardik also said that one Pandya would defiitely win. Krunal, meanwhile, said it was a ‘dream come true’ for him and his brother to lead respective sides.

LSG’s designated skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL, as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia after sustaining a thigh injury. He had sustained the injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last week. Krunal is LSG’s stand-in skipper for the rest of the season.

Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94*) led GT to 227/2 from 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.