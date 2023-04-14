Skipper Nitish Rana came to Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) rescue after they got off to a forgettable start against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on Friday.

IPL 2023 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score

KKR lost wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a three-ball duck in the very first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the Sunrisers Hyderabad set them a massive 229 to win thanks to Harry Brook’s 55-ball unbeatan 100. Marco Jansen then struck twice in as many balls, removing Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine to reduce KKR to 20/3.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Kolkata skipper Rana however, refused to give up and brought his side back in the chase with a brilliant counterattack. And a defining moment during his stay at the crease was smashing tearaway SRH quick Umran Malik for 28 runs in the final over of the powerplay.

Rana, who struck a valuable 45 in the successful run chase against Gujarat Titans in KKR’s previous game, smashed four boundaries along with two towering maximums to propel KKR to 62/3 at the end of the powerplay.

The Delhi batter would continue to fight along even as Mayank Markande removed a well-set N Jagadeesan (36 off 21) and Andre Russell (3 off 6) in successive overs to push the Knight Riders on the backfoot. Rana would bring up his 16th IPL half-century with a six and a brace off Washington Sundar in the 12th over, taking 25 balls to reach the milestone.

Earlier, English batter Brook finally announced himself in the IPL and justified his Rs 13.25 crore price tag by smashing the first hundred of the season in just 55 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes along the way as SRH posted a formidable 228/4 after being invited to bat by KKR.

Brook, who raced off to a fiery start in the powerplay, made the most of a reprieve on 45 after KKR leg-spinner Suyash Sharma spilled a catch off his own bowling.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.