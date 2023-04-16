Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders, collect 2nd consecutive win

Mumbai Indians chased down the 186-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with more than two overs to spare to jump to the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Stand-in Mumbai Indians skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed 43 off 25 balls in a return to form against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Arjun Tendulkar receives his maiden cap from Rohit Sharma ahead of the MI-KKR clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians celebrate Piyush Chawla’s dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
KKR skipper NItish Rana and MI off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen engage in a war of words after the former is dismissed for 5 during the match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics
Venkatesh Iyer raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his 100 against MI, becoming only the second KKR batter since Brendon McCullum to score an IPL ton. Sportzpics
MI skipper Rohit Sharma decided to hand over the captaincy duties to Suryakumar Yadav for the match against KKR and came in as the Impact Player during Mumbai’s chase of the 186-run target. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan raises his bat after bringing up his half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
KKR leg-spinner Suyash Sharma finished with figures of 2/27 from four overs, dismissing Tilak Varma in his final over. Sportzpics

April 16, 2023

