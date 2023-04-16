Mumbai Indians chased down the 186-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with more than two overs to spare to jump to the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.
MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: MI 186/5 after 17.4; Suryakumar Yadav rediscovers his touch with a 25-ball 43 as Mumbai Indians collect their second win on the trot, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets with more than two overs to spare.
Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets with more than two overs to spare after being set 186 to win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Venkatesh Iyer's scintillating 51-ball 104 went in vain as Mumbai Indians chased down the 186-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with more than two overs to spare.