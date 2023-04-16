IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders, collect 2nd consecutive win

Mumbai Indians chased down the 186-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with more than two overs to spare to jump to the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

FirstCricket Staff

April 16th, 2023

22:27:05 IST

