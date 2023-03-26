Chennai Super Kings might have to rework their plans a bit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) with pacer Mukesh Choudhary unlikely to feature in the initial round of games.

Choudhary, who enjoyed a successful debut season with CSK last year, has yet to recover from a back problem that forced him to return to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after having joined the Chennai camp earlier this month, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

The injury comes as another blow to the four-time champions, who are already without the services of New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson — who has since been replaced by Sisanda Magala. Pace spearhead Deepak Chahar is also racing against time to be fit for the tournament opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

It was yet to be ascertained whether Choudhary’s back issue would force him to miss the initial round of games in the 16th edition of the league, or the entire season for that matter.

The left-arm seamer impressed in his first IPL season after getting picked up by the MS Dhoni-led side at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. The Bhilwara native collected 16 wickets across the season at an average, economy and strike-rate of 26.5, 9.32 and 17.06 respectively, including a four-fer against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing their fifth title in what could be Dhoni’s final season with the ‘Yellow Army’. Dhoni had briefly handed the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja last year, only to take it back halfway into the season after a string of poor results, and will be walking out as the captain this season as well.

What will further motivate the Super Kings this season is their return to Chepauk after a gap of four years, with the tournament returning to the home-and-away format this season after having to shift to UAE in 2020 and 2021 and play all matches in select cities in 2022.

