Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday apologised after he verbally abused teammate Mahipal Lomror during his team’s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Siraj had lost his cool in the 19th over of the RR innings, after he was far from impressed by Lomror’s throw.

“I am so angry, man. Sorry. I have apologized to him twice already,” Siraj said in a video that was uploaded on RCB’s YouTube channel on Monday.

“I don’t carry the aggression off the field. It all calms down post the match,” he added.

Lomror accepted Siraj’s apology, saying: “It’s alright, Siraj bhai. Such small things keep happening in such big matches.”

Siraj is currently leading the Purple Cap standings, with 13 wickets to his name. RCB are currently in fifth pace with eight points from seven matches. They face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (26 April).

