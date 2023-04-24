Siraj had lost his cool in the 19th over of the RR innings, after he was far from impressed by Lomror's throw.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday apologised after he verbally abused teammate Mahipal Lomror during his team’s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Siraj had lost his cool in the 19th over of the RR innings, after he was far from impressed by Lomror’s throw.
“I am so angry, man. Sorry. I have apologized to him twice already,” Siraj said in a video that was uploaded on RCB’s YouTube channel on Monday.
“I don’t carry the aggression off the field. It all calms down post the match,” he added.
Lomror accepted Siraj’s apology, saying: “It’s alright, Siraj bhai. Such small things keep happening in such big matches.”
Siraj is currently leading the Purple Cap standings, with 13 wickets to his name. RCB are currently in fifth pace with eight points from seven matches. They face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (26 April).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
LSG captain KL Rahul was delighted after his side's incredible win and also defended his innings of 18 from 20 balls during a 200+ chase.
Harshal Patel failed in his attempt to run out the non-striker as LSG defeated RCB by one wicket after a thrilling last-ball finish.
RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.