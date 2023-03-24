With the Indian Premier League (IPL) entering its 16th edition, cricket enthusiasts are fastening their seat belts for power-packed cricketing action. The showpiece franchise tournament is slated to kick off on 31 March with the inaugural match between reigning champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

A total of 10 teams, who have already begun their final preparation at the respective pre-season camps, will contest the nearly two month long league. While the franchises are ready with their squads, injury issues of certain important players can affect their performance in the IPL 2023. Apart from Indian cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, several global stars have also been ruled out of the tournament.

As the tournament is a few more days away, let’s take a look at the players who are set to miss the IPL 2023 due to injury concerns:

Rishabh Pant – Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ designated captain Rishabh Pant will not participate in this year’s IPL. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is still recovering from a number of injuries that he sustained during an unfortunate car accident back in December 2022. In his absence, David Warner will take up Delhi’s leadership responsibility. Apart from the franchise competition, Pant is also likely to remain out of the Indian team for the ODI World Cup, scheduled for October this year.

Jasprit Bumrah – Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah – a name of trust for the Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit – will not feature in the tournament owing to persistent back issues. The Indian pacer has been out of action for a prolonged period and has missed several important assignments for his national team, including the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Mumbai-based franchise has not yet announced a replacement for Bumrah.

Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals

Last season’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals will miss the service of pacer Prasidh Krishna. The Indian bowler enjoyed a red-hot form in the 2022 season, picking up 19 wickets for Rajasthan. The Jaipur franchise released him ahead of the mini-auction and acquired him back for a mouth-watering price of Rs 10 crore. The 27-year-old is set to miss the entire season as he has been recovering from a lumbar stress fracture in his spine.

Kyle Jamieson – Chennai Super Kings

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson, who was set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 IPL has been ruled out of the entire campaign due to a back injury. The Yellow franchise roped in Jemieson for an amount of Rs 1 crore during the mini-auction, held in December 2022. The 28-year-old seamer, however, had to pull out after undergoing a surgery. As a replacement for Jemieson, CSK have called up South African pacer Sisanda Magala to bolster their bowling attack.

Jhye Richardson – Mumbai Indians

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians will miss another fast-bowling option Jhye Richardson in IPL 16. Richardson, who represented Punjab Kings in the previous season, was purchased by Mumbai for Rs 1.5 crore at the mini-auction. The Australian pacer will fail to make his maiden appearance for the most successful IPL franchise as he underwent hamstring surgery at the beginning of March.

Will Jacks – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Will Jacks, who was set to make his IPL debut for Royal Challengers, has been ruled out of the tournament. The young English batter picked up an unfortunate muscle injury during an international tour in Bangladesh. Jacks, who has over 2800 runs in 20-over cricket, was acquired by RCB at the mini-auction for Rs 3.2 crore. Bangalore have included Kiwi batter Michael Bracewell in their squad as the replacement for the youngster.

While the aforementioned players are sure to be ruled out of the IPL 2023, there are several cricketers including Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow and Anrich Nortje, who might also miss the campaign but are awaiting confirmation from their respective boards.

