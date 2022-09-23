The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction for 2023 season in mid December. The tentative date might be 16th December while the IPL 2023 schedule and the venue for the mini auction is yet to be announced.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, each franchise will have a salary purse of Rs 95 crores which Rs 5 crores more from the last year.

Earlier, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the cash-rich league will return to “the home and away format”.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” the BCCI president said in a letter to the state units.

The former India skipper also said that the board is keen on starting with the women’s IPL early next year.

“The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year. More details on this will follow in due course,” he said.

