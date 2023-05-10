Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav “toyed” with the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling during their clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Suryakumar scored 83 runs from just 35 balls to take MI close to the target before perishing.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar felt SKY was playing “gully cricket” and “toying” with the hapless RCB bowlers. The 83 run knock is Suryakumar’s highest in the IPL and he displayed his all-round range with exceptional shot-making to collect seven fours and six sixes.

“SKY was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he’s batting like that. He’s just gotten better with practice and hard work,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live about Suryakumar who had a strike rate of 237.14.

“His bottom hand is so powerful that he uses it to perfection. Against RCB, he started with hitting towards long-on and long-off and later agricultured shots all around the park.”

Gavaskar said Suryakumar’s form and hitting rubbed off on youngster Nehal Wadhera (52 not out off 34 balls) who also smashed his second fifty of the IPL season.

The duo stitched a 140 run partnership to take the game away from RCB. “When you are batting with SKY your confidence is boosted, but the best thing about Nehal Wadhera’s innings was that he wasn’t looking to play shots like SKY. The best thing about him is that his balance was superb,” said Gavaskar.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also spoke highly of Wadhera, 22, for making the most of the opportunity.

“Nehal Wadhera has made most of the opportunities count. He was being fast-tracked from U-25 to Punjab Ranji Trophy and MI scouted him well. He just made the opportunities count in the absence of Tilak Varma,” said Harbhajan.

In the contest, MI chased down the target of 200 runs with ease to move to third in the IPL points table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.