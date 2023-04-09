Ajinkya Rahane, playing his first match in IPL 2023, smashed a quickfire 61 off 27 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Rahane got to his fifty in just 19 balls, the fastest this season.

The 34-year-old India batter was not expected to play at the Wankhede Stadium but an illness to Moeen Ali forced CSK captain MS Dhoni to call upon Rahane and the senior cricketer repaid the faith put in him with a match-winning fifty.

After the match, Dhoni revealed the conversation he had with Rahane ahead of the season and the match against Mumbai Indians.

“Me and Jinks (Rahane’s nickname in cricket fraternity) spoke at the start of the season and I told him to play to his strengths, use your ability to manipulate the fields,” Dhoni said after the match.

“I told him to go and enjoy, don’t take stress and we’ll back you. He batted well and he was not happy with the way he got out, that says it all. I think every game is important, you look at the problems in front of you and take it one step at a time, not look at the league table for now.”

Talking about his own innings, Rahane said that the focus was on timing the shots well.

“I had a good domestic season. I just try to maintain my shape. The focus was on timing. It is all about you have to feel that you are playing a match. IPL is a long tournament and you never know when you get an opportunity. I always enjoy playing at Wankhede,” Rahane said.

“Important thing about Mahi bhai and Fleming is they give freedom to everyone. Mahi bhai told me to prepare well.”

The only thing that did not go according to the plan for CSK on the night was the hamstring injury to Deepak Chahar who left the field after the first over. The pacer missed the majority of cricket last year due to the same injury.

Dhoni did not reveal the seriousness of the injury suffered by Chahar but praised his other bowlers for doing the job successfully in the pacer’s absence.

CSK restricted MI to 157/8 before completing the chase in 18.1 overs.

“Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced and after seven overs, it started turning,” Dhoni said.

“The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius.”

Dhoni also praised young pacer Tushar Deshpande who returned match figures of 2/31 in three overs.

“We believe in him, and when you’re new you are under pressure but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure. He had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but he can improve by not bowling those no-balls, and by being more consistent.”

