Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), captains from all the other nine teams except Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma came together for the pre-IPL captains’ meet and photoshoot on Thursday, 30 March 2023.

While fans are totally excited to watch their favourite teams get on the field, they were also too quick to notice the MI captain’s absence. Reacting to the picture shared from the customary photoshoot taken at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the Indian Premier League’s official Twitter account, fans were left wondering on Rohit Sharma’s absence. According to a report, Rohit Sharma was unwell, and thus, he gave the IPL captains’ photoshoot a miss.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sharma is unwell due to which he couldn’t travel to Ahmedabad to join his counterparts and therefore was absent from the meeting and photo session. Though the reason behind what made him unwell is not yet known. The report further also ruled out the possibility of Rohit Sharma missing MI’s IPL 2023 opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, 2 April 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the picture:

Speculations about Rohit Sharma being on rest this season

Notably, the speculations came at a time when reports of Sharma being on rest for a few games due to workload management has surfaced. It is also said that Suryakumar Yadav will be acting as the stand-in captain in Rohit’s absence. In the meantime, Rohit recently took part in MI’s pre-season press conference where he along with coach Mark Boucher where the two were seen dodging the question about Rohit being on rest for a few IPL games during this season.

“Hopefully, he will get into some good sort of form and I hope he doesn’t want to rest. But yeah, we all adapt to different situations. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and player, that will be great. If it means he wants to rest 1 or 2 games, then I will do that. Absolutely, no problem,” Boucher said.

