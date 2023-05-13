IPL 2023: MI exact revenge against GT with 27-run win at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians rode on Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL century to post a commanding 218/5. Gujarat Titans then finished 27 runs short despite Rashid Khan's brilliant 79 not out.

FirstCricket Staff

May 13th, 2023

3:06:12 IST

