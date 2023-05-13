IPL 2023: MI exact revenge against GT with 27-run win at Wankhede
Mumbai Indians rode on Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL century to post a commanding 218/5. Gujarat Titans then finished 27 runs short despite Rashid Khan's brilliant 79 not out.
FirstCricket Staff
May 13th, 2023
3:06:12 IST
Mumbai Indians left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya celebrates after castling Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma got his side off to a confident start with an 18-ball 29, stitching a 61-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan was the pick of the Gujarat Titans bowlers with a haul of 4/30 against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
Vishnu Vinod and Suryakumar Yadav brought Mumbai Indians back on their feet with a 65-run fourth-wicket partnership after their lost three quick wickets to Rashid Khan’s bowling. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL hundred in just 49 deliveires during the IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians players celebrate Akash Madhwal’s dismissal of Gujarat Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan celebrates after completing his maiden IPL half-century in just 21 deliveries against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan shakes hands with members of the opposition at the end of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics
Updated Date: May 13, 2023 03:06:12 IST
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.