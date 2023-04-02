Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: 'Incredible comeback', Twitterati laud Mark Wood as he helps LSG beat DC

Twitterati were full of praise for comeback man Mark Wood, who picked up a five-wicket haul to guide LSG to a 50-run win over DC in an IPL 2023 match.

LSG's Mark Wood finished with impressive figures of 5/14. Sportzpics

Kyle Mayers blistering 73-run knock followed by Mark Wood’s five-wicket haul helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by a comfortable margin of 50 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a challenging 194-run target Delhi Capitals got off to a quick start as Prithvi Shaw batted aggressively with his skipper David Warner with pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceding 17 runs in the second over.

Mark Wood broke the 41-run opening partnership cleaning up Shaw for 12 from 9 balls.

In the very next ball Wood dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck to leave Delhi in a spot of bother at 41/2.

Wood struck for the third time in a row dismissing wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Khan for 4 to leave DC tottering at 46/3.

Rilee Rossouw walked in to bat with Warner and the duo took their team’s total beyond the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.

The 38-run partnership between Warner and Rossouw was broken by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as he was dismissed caught by Kyle Mayers for 30 from 20 balls as Delhi lost their fourth wicket for 86.

DC eventually lost David Warner (56) in the 16th over, and the skipper’s dismissal meant DC had no way back into the game whatsoever.

Let’s now take a look at some reactions from Twitterati following the game:



With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 00:34:57 IST

