Twitterati were full of praise for comeback man Mark Wood, who picked up a five-wicket haul to guide LSG to a 50-run win over DC in an IPL 2023 match.
Kyle Mayers blistering 73-run knock followed by Mark Wood’s five-wicket haul helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by a comfortable margin of 50 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Chasing a challenging 194-run target Delhi Capitals got off to a quick start as Prithvi Shaw batted aggressively with his skipper David Warner with pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceding 17 runs in the second over.
Mark Wood broke the 41-run opening partnership cleaning up Shaw for 12 from 9 balls.
In the very next ball Wood dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck to leave Delhi in a spot of bother at 41/2.
Wood struck for the third time in a row dismissing wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Khan for 4 to leave DC tottering at 46/3.
Rilee Rossouw walked in to bat with Warner and the duo took their team’s total beyond the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.
The 38-run partnership between Warner and Rossouw was broken by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as he was dismissed caught by Kyle Mayers for 30 from 20 balls as Delhi lost their fourth wicket for 86.
DC eventually lost David Warner (56) in the 16th over, and the skipper’s dismissal meant DC had no way back into the game whatsoever.
Let’s now take a look at some reactions from Twitterati following the game:
A victory indeed #LSGvDC | #IPL2023 | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz pic.twitter.com/YB4yTyxJfR
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 1, 2023
The margin of this loss could hurt @DelhiCapitals. What a complete performance from @LucknowIPL. And Mayers gives them even more options.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 1, 2023
Every time I see Mark Wood play, I just cast mind back to the video of him about to go into surgery & absolutely gassed up Great to see him performing well in the #IPL #LSGvsDC
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 1, 2023
What an incredible comeback from Mark Wood: 3 wickets in 2 overs – conceding just 3 runs. 11 dots out of 12.
This comes after missing the entire season last year owing to injury. Game-changing!
— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 1, 2023
This is serious pace from Mark wood
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 1, 2023
Nothing like genuine pace, great to see Mark Wood back fit and firing. #LSGvDC #IPL2023
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 1, 2023
A resounding victory by @PunjabKingsIPL
Congratulations on winning today's match!
And an absolute masterclass by @LucknowIPL a remarkable win indeed! #IPL2023 #PBKSvsKKR #LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/qwvV5bC0kr
— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 1, 2023
3 matches played so far this #IPL season, bowler MoM in all 3:
Rashid Khan for GT v CSK yesterday
Arshdeep for PBKS v KKR and
Mark Wood for LSG v DC today.
Good to see pitches not totally in favour of batters. Evens up things, makes matches more engaging
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 1, 2023
A class-win by @PunjabKingsIPL
aided by the DLS method!
And a smooth win by @LucknowIPL
Top-class performance indeed! #IPL2023 #PBKSvsKKR #LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/ZjdknYLkab
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 1, 2023
With inputs from ANI
