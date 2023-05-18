IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants will wear a special Mohun Bagan jersey in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. LSG are owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group who are also the owner of the Indian Super League team ATK Mohun Bagan.

The club will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant on 1 June 2023.

LSG will be donning the green and maroon-coloured jersey to pay tribute to the city of Kolkata and footballing giants Mohun Bagan.

“It is (Mohun Bagan) not an institution, it’s actually an emotion. It’s legacy represents the city of Kolkata,” LSG team owner Shashwat Goenka said. “It is with this in mind, that we have decided that LSG will don the iconic colours of maroon and green in Saturday’s match against KKR at Eden Gardens.

“It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city.”

With this LSG hopes to find themselves at home come Saturday, in a must-win battle for both teams’ playoff prospects.

“Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that’s what we would ask for,” Goenka added.

The announcement was made at RPSG House in Kolkata in the presence of LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

Krunal, who has been appointed skipper midway into the season in the absence of an injured KL Rahul, said he’s looking forward to see Mohun Bagan in action someday.

“Yes, I’m aware this year we won the (ISL) trophy as well. I’m aware of the team as well. In fact, I’m looking forward to see one of the games as well.”

He further hoped that they would have a greater support than the home team.

“100 percent (we would have more support). Obviously, wherever we go if we get more support it will boost your confidence.

“I request all the Mohun Bagan fans to come on Saturday and support us. Hope we do well against KKR,” Krunal added.

