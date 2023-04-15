New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Pacer Arpit made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 First-Class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively from the same.

He joins LSG for INR 20 Lakh and it is a like-for-like replacement for LSG.

Lucknow Super Kings are scheduled to play against Punjab Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM (IST). LSG have till now played four matches, three of which have resulted in victories for the team and one defeat.

