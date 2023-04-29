IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants hammer Punjab Kings by 56 runs

Lucknow Super Giants bowled Punjab Kings out for 201 after posting 257/5, the highest total of the season so far and the second-highest overall in the history of the tournament.

FirstCricket Staff

April 29th, 2023

1:50:58 IST

