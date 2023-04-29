IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants hammer Punjab Kings by 56 runs
Lucknow Super Giants bowled Punjab Kings out for 201 after posting 257/5, the highest total of the season so far and the second-highest overall in the history of the tournament.
FirstCricket Staff
April 29th, 2023
1:50:58 IST
Marcus Stoinis top-scored with a 40-ball 72 as Lucknow Super Giants posted a humongous 257/5 against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Friday, 28 April. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan returned to action in the home game against Lucknow Super Giants after missing three matches due to shoulder injury. Sportzpics
Opener Kyle Mayers got Lucknow Super Giants off to a flying start with a 24-ball 54, getting to his half-century in just 20 deliveries. Sportzpics
Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants cross the 250-mark with a 19-ball 45 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants posted a humongous 257/5, the highest total of IPL 2023 and the second-highest in the history of the tournament, after being invited to bat by Punjab Kings. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also contributed with the ball, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over of the Punjab Kings chase. Sportzpics
Atharva Taide top-scored for the Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants with a 36-ball 66. Sportzpics
Yash Thakur was the pick of the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers with figures of 4/37 as Punjab Kings were bowled out for 201 after being set 258 to win. Sportzpics
