Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants condemn Sunrisers Hyderabad to second consecutive loss

Cricket

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants condemn Sunrisers Hyderabad to second consecutive loss

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 before chasing the target down with five wickets and four overs to spare to register their second win at home.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants condemn Sunrisers Hyderabad to second consecutive loss
Krunal Pandya (left) and skipper KL Rahul stitched a 55-run stand for the third wicket that allowed LSG to chase down the 122-run target with four overs to spare. Sportzpics
General view of the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow ahead of Match 10 of Indian Premier League 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
LSG’s Krunal Pandya celebrates with Marcus Stoinis after dismissing SRH opener Mayank Agarwal. Sportzpics
Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with a 41-ball 34. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate Yash Thakur’s dismissal of Rahul Tripathi. Sportzpics
LSG captain KL Rahul bats during Match 10 of IPL 2023 against SRH. Sportzpics
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with SRH teammates after dismissing LSG’s Deepak Hooda. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 08, 2023 00:04:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood shine as LSG thump DC
Photos

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood shine as LSG thump DC

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a winning start in IPL 2023 with a convincing 50-run win over Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2023: Dhoni, Moeen Ali revel in Chepauk homecoming as CSK get better of LSG
Photos

IPL 2023: Dhoni, Moeen Ali revel in Chepauk homecoming as CSK get better of LSG

Check out some photos from CSK's 12-run win over LSG in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 squads: Updated team list for 10 franchises, injury news
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 squads: Updated team list for 10 franchises, injury news

IPL 2023 squads: Here's the updated list for 10 teams with the latest replacements and injury