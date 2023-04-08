IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants condemn Sunrisers Hyderabad to second consecutive loss

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 before chasing the target down with five wickets and four overs to spare to register their second win at home.

FirstCricket Staff

April 8th, 2023

0:04:36 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.