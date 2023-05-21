Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: LSG pip KKR by one run in last-ball thriller, enter playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (176/8) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (175/7) by one run to ensure they finish in the top four at the end of the league stage of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana during the IPL 2023 match in Kolkata. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Vaibhav Arora celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Sportzpics
Nicholas Pooran once again came to Lucknow Super Giants’ rescue after a batting collapse, smashing a 30-ball 58 to help his team mount a competitive 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shardul Thakur celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi. Sportzpics
Opener Jason Roy smashed a quickfire 45 and got Kolkata Knight Riders off to an ideal start in their chase of 177 against Lucknow Super Giants. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham celebrates with skipper Krunal Pandya after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy is clean bowled by Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya for 45. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order batter Rinku Singh celebrates after completing a 27-ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match in Kolkata. Sportzpics

IPL Highlights, KKR vs LSG, Full Cricket Score: Lucknow defeat Kolkata by 1 run, clinch playoff berth

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi completes 100 T20 wickets after dismissing Nitish Rana during KKR-LSG clash

Updated Date: May 21, 2023 00:33:31 IST

