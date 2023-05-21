IPL 2023: LSG pip KKR by one run in last-ball thriller, enter playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (176/8) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (175/7) by one run to ensure they finish in the top four at the end of the league stage of IPL 2023

FirstCricket Staff

May 21st, 2023

0:33:31 IST

